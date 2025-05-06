Menu Explore
Tennis-Kvitova gets winning feeling again after maternity comeback

Reuters |
May 06, 2025 09:12 PM IST

TENNIS-ROME/KVITOVA:Tennis-Kvitova gets winning feeling again

May 6 - Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has finally tasted the winning feeling again after a less than impressive return to the sport following the birth of her first child.

HT Image
HT Image

The 35-year-old Czech had lost all four of her matches since making a comeback in February after 15 months away, during which time son Petr was born last July.

On Tuesday, however, she beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5 6-1 in the Italian Open first round in Rome.

"It's kind of weird that my first one came here," she told the WTA's website. "I've never played my best tennis here. But it feels much better than losing, that's for sure."

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 and reached number two in the world, said she had doubted she would ever return to the international arena.

"I was 95% that I would never come back," she said. "I had enough of tennis at that time. I was like, 'I can't do it any more,' so we decided to try for a baby.

"I didn't say anything because it wasn't 100%. When I could do something finally after pregnancy, I played some tennis and it felt so good. I was laughing. Every shot I hit smoothly, I was like, 'Wowwww it's still there'."

Kvitova, who plays Tunisia's Ons Jabeur next, is not putting any expectation on her comeback.

"However long I'm going to enjoy it," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / Tennis News / Tennis-Kvitova gets winning feeling again after maternity comeback
