Tennis-Kyrgios return at French Open stymied by new injury

Nick Kyrgios' planned return to the French Open for the first time since 2017 to play doubles with Jordan Thompson has been stymied by a fresh knee injury.

The 30-year-old Australian has struggled with a litany of foot, knee and wrist injuries since his run to the 2022 Wimbledon final and has played only four singles matches this year.

Kyrgios, who last played at Roland Garros in a second-round loss eight years ago, had intended to supplement his media work in Paris by standing in for Thompson's regular doubles partner Max Purcell, who is serving a doping ban.

"Nick was really pumped to play here. He kept messaging me every week, 'you good to go to for dubs at Roland Garros?'" compatriot Thompson told Australian media at Roland Garros on Monday.

"I know he was back home in Australia training on clay but a few days ago, Nick told me that he's done something to his knee, so unfortunately, he just couldn't be here.

"He was pretty down. He told me he doesn't know how much more of these injuries he can take, and you've just got to feel for him. Because as much as he says things in the media, I think he loves playing tennis and he loves being on court ..."

Thompson has instead paired up with another Australian in Jason Kubler and they will take on French duo Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti in the first round on Tuesday.

