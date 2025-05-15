Tennis-Kyrgios set for French Open return with doubles duty

May 15 - Nick Kyrgios is returning to the French Open for the first time since 2017 when he will team up with fellow Australian Jordan Thompson to play in the doubles tournament. HT Image

The 30-year-old has had a torrid time with foot, knee and wrist injuries following his surprise run to the 2022 Wimbledon final and has played only four singles matches this year, winning once at the Miami Open in March.

Kyrgios was not expected to compete on Parisian clay having last played at Roland Garros in a second-round loss eight years ago but said he had changed his mind with Thompson's regular doubles partner Max Purcell serving a doping ban.

"The French Open was never really on the cards," Kyrgios told The Canberra Times. "But after the stuff with Max Purcell, Jordan was looking for a partner and he asked me if I wanted to play.

"We've played at the French Open before, so it'll be good to get out there and play with another fellow Aussie and have a bit of fun."

Kyrgios is a major draw on and off the court at Grand Slams with his natural talent and unapologetic personality, which has also landed him in controversies in the past.

While a Grand Slam singles title has eluded him, Kyrgios did capture the 2022 doubles crown at the Australian Open partnering countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Despite question marks about his long-term future in the game, Kyrgios is expected to resume his singles career during the grasscourt swing next month ahead of Wimbledon.

The French Open begins on May 25.

