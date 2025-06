Tennis-Medvedev outlasts Zverev to reach Halle final

June 21 - Daniil Medvedev reached his first ATP Tour final for 15 months as he outlasted Germany's world number three Alexander Zverev 7-6 6-7 6-4 at the Halle Open on Saturday. HT Image

The Russian former world number one could have spared himself some overtime had he not let three match points slip in the second set, but he eventually got the job done in just under three hours.

"I am happy with my level, I played great," Medvedev said. "I would have loved to finish on the match points . The first one I went for it and missed it. The second one I went a bit slower to wait for a mistake and he made a great point. I am happy to win in the end."

Medvedev, who now has a 13-7 career record against Zverev, will play either Alexander Bublik or Karen Khachanov in Sunday's final where he will seek his 21st Tour-level title.

He needed treatment for a nosebleed at 4-4 in an intense first set but was gifted the first-set tiebreaker as Zverev offered up a clutch of unforced errors.

Zverev was broken at the start of the second set but clawed his way back and then saved three match points when serving at 5-6 before holding serve in an extended 12th game to set up a tiebreak in which he played some precise tennis.

Medvedev quickly regrouped though and was the dominant player in the decider.

Whatever the outcome of the final, he will return to the world's top 10 on Monday.

