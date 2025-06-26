Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Tennis-Only a British finalist, or his children, will bring Murray to Wimbledon this year

Reuters |
Jun 26, 2025 10:20 AM IST

June 26 - Andy Murray said he has no plans to attend Wimbledon this year unless a British player makes the final, or his children want to go.

Murray, who won two of his three major titles at Wimbledon and ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's singles champion at the grass-court Grand Slam in 2013, said he rarely attends tennis matches as a fan.

"I don't have any plans to go," Murray, who lifted the title again in 2016, told British media.

"I'm not working there. I don't go to watch tennis as a fan. But if one of my kids wanted to go along and watch, I obviously would take them. If a British player made the final I'd go.

"I went to the Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz final a couple of years ago, just because I had a feeling it was going to be a great match. But I won't be there otherwise."

Murray, who will be immortalised with a statue during Wimbledon's 150th anniversary in 2027, ended his playing career after the Paris Olympics before joining the coaching team of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open.

That partnership failed to yield any trophies and ended before the French Open.

Murray said British men's tennis was in good hands and he expected Jack Draper to cope with the added pressure after winning at Indian Wells in March and climbing the rankings to fourth in the world.

Draper will be seeded fourth when the Wimbledon main draw begins on Monday.

"It'll be a little bit different this year coming in as a top seed but he'll deal with it well," Murray said.

"He's played in difficult environments and under pressure before, and I'm sure he'll cope with it well."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Follow Us On