Tennis-Sinner prepares for sleepless night after dramatic loss to Alcaraz at French Open

By Karolos Grohmann HT Image

PARIS, - World number one Jannik Sinner said he was expecting a sleepless night after agonisingly letting three championship points slip through his fingers in a five-set defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final on Sunday.

The Italian top seed wasted three match points at 5-3, 40-0 up in the fourth set and was also 6-5 up in the decider, before Alcaraz clawed his way back in dramatic fashion to win the title for the second year running.

It was the longest French Open final since tennis turned professional in 1968, lasting five hours and 29 minutes.

"I won't sleep tonight very well, but it's okay," Sinner said during the presentation ceremony. "First of all Carlos, congrats. An amazing performance, amazing battle, amazing job. I am very happy for you, you deserve it.

"It's easier to play than talking now," said the 23-year-old, who was on a 20-match winning streak in the majors.

The two finalists, who have won seven of the last eight Grand Slams to stamp their authority on the tour, were locked in a fierce battle that mesmerised the 15,000 crowd at the Philippe Chatrier court.

"My team, thank you so much for putting me in this position. We tried our best today. We gave everything we had. Some time ago we would've signed to be here. Still an amazing tournament even though it's very, very difficult right now. But it's ok."

It was the first major final between two men born in the 2000s while Alcaraz became only the second man in the professional era to win all of his first five Grand Slam singles finals after Roger Federer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.