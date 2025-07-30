Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tennis-Top seeds Zverev, Gauff advance at Canadian Open

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 09:48 am IST

TENNIS-TORONTO/ (TV):Tennis-Top seeds Zverev, Gauff advance at Canadian Open

July 29 - Top seeds Alexander Zverev of Germany and American Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of the Canadian Open on Tuesday after both players were pushed hard by their opponents.

Tennis-Top seeds Zverev, Gauff advance at Canadian Open
Tennis-Top seeds Zverev, Gauff advance at Canadian Open

World number three Zverev, playing in his first match since his first-round loss at Wimbledon, was far from his best but emerged with a 7-6 6-4 win over Adam Walton under the lights in Toronto.

Momentum shifted firmly in Zverev's favour when he won a 52-shot rally in the first set tiebreak, and he sealed the win on a double fault by the Australian in the second set.

"It was a very important moment, very important point for me," Zverev said. "Lucky to get through in the first set and finish it off in two."

Zverez said he did not play his "prettiest" match but was proud of how he battled after taking a break from the game following his early Wimbledon exit.

"I took some time off, which I needed also for myself. I’m happy to be playing again," he added.

Zverev next plays 32nd seed Matteo Arnaldi on Thursday.

On the women's side, top seed Gauff was two points from defeat but battled back to beat fellow American Danielle Collins 7-5 4-6 7-6 in a nearly three-hour battle to reach the third round.

French Open champion Gauff overcame 23 double faults and 74 unforced errors to beat Collins in their first career meeting.

"I was practicing well and I don't think I transferred it today, but hopefully I got my bad match of the tournament out of the way," Gauff said.

Several top players withdrew ahead of the Masters and WTA 1000 tournament including world number ones Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Tennis-Top seeds Zverev, Gauff advance at Canadian Open
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On