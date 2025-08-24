Tennis-US Open day one
NEW YORK, - Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday :
1618 RADUCANU EASES PAST SHIBAHARA
Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu brushed aside Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2 to reach the second round.
1507 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 25 degrees Celcius .
U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
6-Ben Shelton v Ignacio Buse
1-Aryna Sabalenka v Rebeka Masarova
7-Novak Djokovic v Learner Tien
4-Jessica Pegula v Mayar Sherif
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
Emma Raducanu v Ena Shibahara
Emilio Nava v 4-Taylor Fritz
Destanee Aiava v 7-Jasmine Paolini
13-Daniil Medvedev v Benjamin Bonzi
