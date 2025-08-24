NEW YORK, - Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday : Tennis-US Open day one

1618 RADUCANU EASES PAST SHIBAHARA

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu brushed aside Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2 to reach the second round.

1507 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 25 degrees Celcius .

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

6-Ben Shelton v Ignacio Buse

1-Aryna Sabalenka v Rebeka Masarova

7-Novak Djokovic v Learner Tien

4-Jessica Pegula v Mayar Sherif

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

Emma Raducanu v Ena Shibahara

Emilio Nava v 4-Taylor Fritz

Destanee Aiava v 7-Jasmine Paolini

13-Daniil Medvedev v Benjamin Bonzi

