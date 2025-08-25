Aug 25 - Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday : Tennis-US Open day two

1507 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 26 degrees Celsius .

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

6-Madison Keys v Renata Zarazua

17-Frances Tiafoe v Yoshihito Nishioka

Venus Williams v 11-Karolina Muchova

Reilly Opelka v 2-Carlos Alcaraz

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

Barbora Krejcikova v 22-Victoria Mboko

Federico Agustin Gomez v 5-Jack Draper

Sebastian Ofner v 12-Casper Ruud

Alycia Parks v 5-Mirra Andreeva

