Tennis-US Open day two

Aug 25 - Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday :
1507 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 26 degrees Celsius .
U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
6-Madison Keys v Renata Zarazua
17-Frances Tiafoe v Yoshihito Nishioka
Venus Williams v 11-Karolina Muchova
Reilly Opelka v 2-Carlos Alcaraz
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
Barbora Krejcikova v 22-Victoria Mboko
Federico Agustin Gomez v 5-Jack Draper
Sebastian Ofner v 12-Casper Ruud
Alycia Parks v 5-Mirra Andreeva
