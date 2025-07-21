By Rory Carroll Tennis-Venus Williams prioritising fun as she returns after 16-month absence

July 20 - Former world number one Venus Williams said she was embracing the challenge and joy of tennis after a difficult year marked by health concerns and time away from the court as the 45-year-old prepares for her return at the Washington Open on Monday.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion declined wildcard entries into the tournament in the nation's capital in the past but said she felt up to the challenge this year.

"Most of the time I don't ," she said with a laugh on Sunday.

"But this time I had been hitting the ball. And of course I love the game and the hard courts, it's my favourite surface, what I feel comfortable on. So all those different factors."

Williams is setting new personal goals, prioritising enjoyment over results.

"My personal goal is to have fun and enjoy the moment, not put too much pressure on myself," she said.

"I don't know if I define success at this moment in any sort of way other than believing in myself and sticking to my process. That's not easy to do, especially after a layoff. So those are my goals."

Williams has won the Wimbledon singles title five times and the U.S. Open twice, as well as 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles alongside her younger sister Serena.

She has not competed since the Miami Open in March 2024 and has not won a match since defeating Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Cincinnati Open in August 2023.

She faces fellow American Peyton Stearns in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament on Monday.

Reflecting on her future in the sport, she remained characteristically private.

"I think I know what I want to do, but I don't always want to talk about it," she said.

"I'm just here for now, and who knows? Maybe there's more. Like I said, I hold my cards close, but at the moment, I'm focused just on this."

Williams also opened up about her health struggles including her surgery last year to remove fibroids - painful but benign tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus.

"My health journey was very scary," she said.

"You know, this time a year ago I was preparing to go to surgery. There was no way for me to play tennis or play the U.S. Open. I was just trying to get healthy."

Known for her powerful game, Williams is determined to stick to her strengths.

"I'm still the same player," she said. "I'm a big hitter... This is my brand. So it's about hitting big and actually putting it in. So this will be my effort - put it in the court. That's my main goal."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.