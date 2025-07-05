Tennis-Wimbledon day six
TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX, TV):HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day six
LONDON, - Highlights of the sixth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday :
1010 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under overcast skies at the All England Club, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius and expected to climb to 21 degrees Celsius later in the day.
Novak Djokovic resumes his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title when the 38-year-old Serb takes on countryman Miomir Kecmanovic, while five-times major winner Iga Swiatek faces American Danielle Collins as the third round continues.
READ MORE
Preview-Djokovic confident for Wimbledon title tilt, Swiatek wary of Collins
Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon
Alcaraz quells Struff challenge to march on at Wimbledon
Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round
Australian Open champion Keys latest seed to tumble out of Wimbledon
Serve, set, match! Speedy Shelton reaches third round in one minute
Osaka's honesty cuts through as comeback stalls at Wimbledon
Fritz fireworks end Davidovich Fokina fightback and seal last-16 spot
Kartal ready to mark Wimbledon success with meaningful ink
Lucky loser Sierra's Wimbledon fairytale continues
Coach Ivanisevic slams Tsitsipas after early Wimbledon exit
WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY
Centre Court :
1-Jannik Sinner v Pedro Martinez
8-Iga Swiatek v Danielle Collins
Miomir Kecmanovic v 6-Novak Djokovic
COURT NUMBER ONE :
7-Mirra Andreeva v Hailey Baptiste
17-Barbora Krejcikova v 10-Emma Navarro
10-Ben Shelton v Marton Fucsovics
COURT NUMBER TWO :
Clara Tauson v 11-Elena Rybakina
11-Alex de Minaur v August Holmgren
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.