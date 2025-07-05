LONDON, - Highlights of the sixth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday : Tennis-Wimbledon day six

1010 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under overcast skies at the All England Club, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius and expected to climb to 21 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Novak Djokovic resumes his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title when the 38-year-old Serb takes on countryman Miomir Kecmanovic, while five-times major winner Iga Swiatek faces American Danielle Collins as the third round continues.

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY

Centre Court :

1-Jannik Sinner v Pedro Martinez

8-Iga Swiatek v Danielle Collins

Miomir Kecmanovic v 6-Novak Djokovic

COURT NUMBER ONE :

7-Mirra Andreeva v Hailey Baptiste

17-Barbora Krejcikova v 10-Emma Navarro

10-Ben Shelton v Marton Fucsovics

COURT NUMBER TWO :

Clara Tauson v 11-Elena Rybakina

11-Alex de Minaur v August Holmgren

