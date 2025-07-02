Tennis-Wimbledon day three
TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (HIGHLIGHTS, PIX, TV):HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three
LONDON, - Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday :
1000 RAIN DELAYS START
The start of day three at Wimbledon has been pushed back by 45 minutes to 1045 GMT due to rain.
The temperature is around 19 degrees Celsius and intermittent rain is expected throughout the day, after the first two days of the tournament were played in very hot and
sunny conditions
.
READ MORE:
PREVIEW-Britain's Wimbledon hopefuls Raducanu and Tarvet face tough task
Sinner remains ice cool as Gauff, Pegula and Zverev join bonfire of seeds
Wimbledon’s AI judges receive mixed reviews from players and fans
Djokovic passes Muller test to reach Wimbledon second round
Out-of-sorts Gauff crashes out of Wimbledon in first round
Zverev considers therapy after shock first round Wimbledon exit
Kvitova bids farewell to the place that turned her from a 'nobody to somebody'
No Draper drama as British hope races past injured Baez in Wimbledon opener
Olympic champion Zheng still to solve grass court puzzle
Feeling hot, hot, hot - Swiatek downs Wimbledon debutant to reach round two
WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY
CENTRE COURT
1-Aryna Sabalenka v Marie Bouzkova
Oliver Tarvet v 2-Carlos Alcaraz
Emma Raducanu v Marketa Vondrousova
COURT NUMBER ONE
Cameron Norrie v 12-Frances Tiafoe
Katie Boulter v Solana Sierra
5-Taylor Fritz v Gabriel Diallo
COURT NUMBER TWO
Olga Danilovic v 6-Madison Keys
Nuno Borges v Billy Harris
Naomi Osaka v Katerina Siniakova
Arthur Fery v Luciano Darderi
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.