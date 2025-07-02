Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Reuters |
Jul 02, 2025 03:38 PM IST

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

LONDON, - Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday :

Tennis-Wimbledon day three
Tennis-Wimbledon day three

1000 RAIN DELAYS START

The start of day three at Wimbledon has been pushed back by 45 minutes to 1045 GMT due to rain.

The temperature is around 19 degrees Celsius and intermittent rain is expected throughout the day, after the first two days of the tournament were played in very hot and

sunny conditions

.

CENTRE COURT

1-Aryna Sabalenka v Marie Bouzkova

Oliver Tarvet v 2-Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu v Marketa Vondrousova

COURT NUMBER ONE

Cameron Norrie v 12-Frances Tiafoe

Katie Boulter v Solana Sierra

5-Taylor Fritz v Gabriel Diallo

COURT NUMBER TWO

Olga Danilovic v 6-Madison Keys

Nuno Borges v Billy Harris

Naomi Osaka v Katerina Siniakova

Arthur Fery v Luciano Darderi

