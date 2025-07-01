July 1 - Highlights of the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday : Tennis-Wimbledon day two

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play started under sunny skies with temperatures predicted to go past 30 degrees Celsius again after the tournament experienced its

hottest opening day ever

on Monday.

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY

CENTRE COURT

17-Barbora Krejcikova v Alexandra Eala

Alexandre Muller v 6-Novak Djokovic

Dayana Yastremska v 2-Coco Gauff

COURT NUMBER ONE

1-Jannik Sinner v Luca Nardi

Petra Kvitova v 10-Emma Navarro

4-Jack Draper v Sebastian Baez

COURT NUMBER TWO

Elisabetta Cocciaretto v 3-Jessica Pegula

Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-Lorenzo Musetti

8-Iga Swiatek v Polina Kudermetova

10-Ben Shelton v Alex Bolt

