Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Tottenham Hotspur hit by Covid-19 outbreak
tennis

Tottenham Hotspur hit by Covid-19 outbreak

Up to six Spurs, first-team players and two members of backroom staff are believed to have tested positive for Covid, as per Sky Sports.
Tottenham Hotspur hit by Covid-19 outbreak(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 05:39 PM IST
ANI | , London [uk]

Tottenham Hotspur FC have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League match against Rennes.

Up to six Spurs, first-team players and two members of backroom staff are believed to have tested positive for Covid, as per Sky Sports.

This is a big blow to head coach Antonio Conte with so many crucial fixtures coming up. After playing Rennes in midweek, the north London team will travel to Brighton followed by Leicester, before hosting Liverpool and then West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in two weeks' time.

With the 10-day period of self-isolation for anyone who tests positive, Spurs' players hit by the outbreak could miss the next three games.

Last time when Spurs players were on the field they produced a strong performance to beat Norwich City 3-0 as they remain unbeaten under Conte in the league. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tottenham hotspur covid-19 outbreak
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP