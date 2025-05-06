Tyra Caterina Grant back in Italy hoping to follow Jannik Sinner as the country's next tennis star

ROME — Tyra Caterina Grant grew up playing and living at the same tennis academy in northern Italy that Jannik Sinner attended before he went on to become No. 1. HT Image

So perhaps it feels natural that the 17-year-old Grant, a three-time junior Grand Slam doubles champion, will try to follow in Sinner’s footsteps again after announcing that she has switched nationalities from the United States and will represent Italy for her promising professional career.

Grant’s father is American basketball player Tyrone Grant, who spent most of his pro career in Italy. Her Italian mother, Cinzia Giovinco, taught her to play tennis. She grew up in Vigevano, a town near Milan, and can switch between fluent Italian and English from one sentence to the next.

“I switched to Italy because I feel mostly Italian even though I’m half and half,” Grant said upon arriving in Rome, where she’s been given a wild card to play the Italian Open. “I’m more connected to the Italian part because I was born here and I grew up here and my friends are here. I feel more connected to the Italian culture and I feel more at home here.”

Grant trained at Riccardo Piatti’s academy in Bordighera from age seven to 14 before she moved to Orlando, Florida.

Sinner, who is 6½ years older than Grant, was already one of Piatti’s star pupils when she arrived.

“Growing up with Jannik was great,” Grant said. “He was I think around 14 when we first met and I was a little younger so obviously it was kind of an age gap, but in Bordighera we were all just like a big family so it was lovely.”

While Grant is ranked No. 335 by the WTA Tour, she is No. 6 in the International Tennis Federation’s junior rankings.

Grant also reached the semifinals of the junior singles tournament at last year’s French Open; and got to the semifinals of the senior mixed doubles competition at the U.S. Open with American partner Aleksandar Kovacevic. Grant and Kovacevic were beaten by eventual champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori of Italy.

Coco Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, got to know Grant a bit when she was among the juniors brought in to practice with the U.S. national team.

“I’ve actually never watched her play,” Gauff said. “Based off the results, what I see her doing in juniors, obviously she has a lot of potential. I just never sat there and watched a match. I will now that she’s playing on the same level. I’ll try to get ready. Probably going to play each other sooner than later.”

Gauff and Grant were guests of honor at the Italian Open draw at the Trevi Fountain on Monday.

“If I had a cool option like Italy — I think they’re a great place to represent — I might do the same,” Gauff said, before quickly adding, “I love being American, too.

“When I see her interacting with Italians here, I’m like, ‘OK, yeah, I see why she made the change,’” Gauff said.

Italy has only one woman in the top 50 of the WTA rankings with Jasmine Paolini at No. 5.

Gauff, who is No. 3, leads a group of 10 Americans in the top 50.

So Grant could potentially attract more attention in Italy than in the U.S.

“Obviously the U.S. is bigger and probably has more female players but I was one of the top players there so it’s not much of a difference,” she said.

While Grant is often referred to by only her first name, her official bio on the WTA website lists her as Tyra Caterina Grant.

So how does she like being referred to?

“Caterina is my second name and it’s my grandma’s name, so it’s nice to hear Caterina,” she said. “But everyone calls me Tyra, so I don’t mind really.”

Grant will face a qualifier in her opening singles match in Rome. She also qualified for the doubles draw by winning the pre-qualifying tournament with partner Lisa Pigato.

“I’m hoping to have a lot of support here,” Grant said. “I have a lot of friends who have told me they want to come see me play.”

tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.