WATCH: Intruder jumps onto court, disrupts Australian Open Final between Nadal and Medvedev

The Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev was halted for a while during the second set when a person jumped into the court from stands. The incident happened right before Nadal was about to serve to save a break point at 5-4 lead.

The security sprung into action merely moments after the intruder entered the court and cast him away. The intruder carried a banner, which seemingly hinted at a refugee-related protest.

Watch:

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev made an excellent start to the match as he broke Nadal twice to take the first set 6-2. The Spaniard made a better start to the second set but Medvedev broke Nadal to force a tie-breaker and eventually took a 2-0 lead in the game.

Nadal had defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini while Medvedev registered a four-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece to set up a final at the Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev is eyeing his first Australian Open title after his hopes to lift the trophy were crushed by Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the final last year, where the Russian faced a straight-set defeat. A win in the final today will give Medvedev a second-successive Grand Slam title, as the Russian had defeated the Serb to win the US Open last year.

Nadal, meanwhile, enjoyed a remarkable run to the final of the tournament this year and will become the first men's player to win 21 Grand Slam titles if he defeats Medvedev on Sunday. The ‘big three’ - Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer are all tied at 20 Grand Slam titles so far.

