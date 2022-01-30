Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / WATCH: Intruder jumps onto court, disrupts Australian Open Final between Nadal and Medvedev
tennis

WATCH: Intruder jumps onto court, disrupts Australian Open Final between Nadal and Medvedev

An intruder disrupted the Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.
An intruder disrupted the Australian Open final.(Twitter/AP)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 04:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev was halted for a while during the second set when a person jumped into the court from stands. The incident happened right before Nadal was about to serve to save a break point at 5-4 lead.

The security sprung into action merely moments after the intruder entered the court and cast him away. The intruder carried a banner, which seemingly hinted at a refugee-related protest.

Watch:

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev made an excellent start to the match as he broke Nadal twice to take the first set 6-2. The Spaniard made a better start to the second set but Medvedev broke Nadal to force a tie-breaker and eventually took a 2-0 lead in the game.

RELATED STORIES

Nadal had defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini while Medvedev registered a four-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece to set up a final at the Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev is eyeing his first Australian Open title after his hopes to lift the trophy were crushed by Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the final last year, where the Russian faced a straight-set defeat. A win in the final today will give Medvedev a second-successive Grand Slam title, as the Russian had defeated the Serb to win the US Open last year.

Nadal, meanwhile, enjoyed a remarkable run to the final of the tournament this year and will become the first men's player to win 21 Grand Slam titles if he defeats Medvedev on Sunday. The ‘big three’ - Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer are all tied at 20 Grand Slam titles so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rafael nadal daniil medvedev
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP