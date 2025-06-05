Who said what: French Open day 11

Key quotes from the 11th day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday: HT Image

"I think every kid who plays tennis has the dream to win a Slam. More for French players to win Roland Garros, for sure. So, yeah, it's a dream. For sure I will go for the dream, because my dream is to win it, not to be in the semi-final."

French world number 361 Lois Boisson is not resting on her laurels after a stunning quarter-final victory over Mirra Andreeva.

"It's going to be pretty interesting to watch and to see who's gonna be the winner in the end of this week. I don't know. I think if maybe she believes in herself enough, maybe she can, but I don't know. For me it's just tough to say, you know, sitting here."

Andreeva on the title chances of her surprise conqueror.

"Simone Biles, I think she just pushes herself. To me that's crazy, because in tennis we had Rafa and Roger and Novak all pushing each other, but in gymnastics she kind of doesn't really have anyone. The fact she is able to move that needle against herself I think is pretty cool."

Coco Gauff on being inspired by gymnastics superstar Simone Biles.

"I'd put New York second, London/Wimbledon third, and Paris last. Sorry, guys."

Madison Keys on which Grand Slam host city has the best coffee.

"Lois, Ballon d'Or!."

A fan in the crowd during the new home favourite's on-court interview.

"There are so many big tournaments coming up. Maybe we can make that happen one day. But I just wish him only the best. You know, stay healthy, to be relaxed."

Jannik Sinner on the possibility of an all-Italian final against Lorenzo Musetti.

"How am I going to stop him? I don't think about that. I think about how am I going to execute what I want on the court and feel how I want to feel. That's where my thoughts are going.

"But these kind of match-ups and challenges in a way extract the best out of me. You know, playing best-of-five, you know, late stages of a Grand Slam against No. 1 in the world is, you know, you can't get more motivated than that for me at this age."

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is already eyeing up his semi-final with top seed Sinner.

"I think at the moment he's a bit underrated, to be honest... I think like a lot of people count him out already, but this year he's had wins over Carlos at the Australian Open, he has had a win over me at the French Open. Forget the age. I think for any player, those are pretty good results.

"He's still beating the best of the best, so I think everybody needs to respect that."

Alexander Zverev on 38-year-old Djokovic's longevity.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.