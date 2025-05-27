Who said what: French Open day 2

Key quotes from the second day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Monday: HT Image

"It was a beautiful moment, really one of the nicest moments I have experienced on this court. Really, walking into the court with Federer and Murray alongside and being there for Nadal and experiencing all the glory of yesterday's celebrations of his career."

Novak Djokovic on attending Nadal's ceremony celebrating his career on Sunday.

"He did congratulate me, and he said 'Now that you have a proper coach, you're winning tournaments'. I don't know. I didn't take that as a joke. I mean, yeah, of course he was joking."

Djokovic on Murray's response to his victory in the Geneva Open, his first tournament since splitting with the Scot as his coach.

"I knew the cameras were on Carlos behind me so I needed to be brave, but seeing Rafa crying makes me more emotional. It's great the tennis world could show their appreciation and tell Rafa we are really thankful for everything he did. He is a huge inspiration."

Iga Swiatek on trying to keep it together during Nadal's farewell.

"In 2021 when he lost against Novak in the semis and everybody stay at the same hotel... I remember, I was devastated that he lost, and next day, like, I met him because he was just sitting there after breakfast or something, and I asked him, How does he feel? He was, like he was chill. He's like, 'Oh, it's just a tennis match. I'll get many more chances'. I was, like, 'What? Why am I crying if he's not crying'?"

Swiatek on Nadal's reaction to a rare Roland Garros loss.

"Seeing him saying goodbye in the way he did it yesterday was unbelievable. So I just loved the way Roland Garros did that farewell for him. Everything just was incredible, and ended up being the big four all together Philippe Chatrier was unbelievable."

Alcaraz on the Nadal tribute.

"I am of course close to the end. I'm not stopping right now, that's for sure. I'm getting closer each week, that's for sure. Yeah, in general I think I'm still playing some good tennis. I still move well. I still enjoy. All those losses are getting more difficult to swallow."

Former champion Stan Wawrinka after an opening loss to Britain's Jacob Fearnley.

"I hate disappointing people. So, like, even with Patrick , I was thinking this just now, but he goes from working with, like, the greatest player ever to, like... this? You know what I mean?"

Naomi Osaka after a first-round loss to Paula Badosa.

"Many players were happy for me, congratulated me, everything. The people outside of tennis, they were very happy for me because they knew the situation, how was tough for me. Yeah, after all that happen, I just feel free with the wings. Yeah, the main thing is that I can live my life now freely and happy. With that, the tennis will come. That's the most important. Yeah, I'm just really thankful to Australia to give me this opportunity."

Daria Kasatkina, representing Australia at a Grand Slam for the first time after switching allegiances from Russia.

"I do think there's a lot of benefits to having the women on during the night matches. We attract a lot of fans, a lot of crowd. We create a lot of discussion around the game overall, right?"

American Danielle Collins on the long-running controversy over a lack of women's matches scheduled for the Roland Garros night sessions.

