Who said what: French Open day 8

"It's just about if I know that I didn't or I did a wrong thing, wrong shots or an illegal shot, I have to say. You know, I have to be honest with myself. I have to be honest with Ben, with everyone. I think that's the sport or should be like this, just to be fair with the opponent, with yourself."

Carlos Alcaraz on a shot he hit in his match against Ben Shelton. He told the umpire he had thrown his racquet onto the ball and Shelton was awarded the point.

"I do, unless I play bad, and that's the reason there are three sets, you know. But I didn't feel like I played bad today. I felt like we both played great, so I enjoyed this."

Iga Swiatek when asked if she enjoys three-set matches following her comeback win over Elena Rybakina.

"The court is so beautiful, and it's much bigger. The moment you step on the Chatrier, you feel like, 'Okay, this is a big stage, and this is where I'm meant to be. This is where I want to compete, and I want to fight, and I want to bring my best tennis'. So I think it's all about the energy of the stadium."

World number one Aryna Sabalenka on her preference for playing on the showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier, after her second match of the tournament on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"Right now it's like the prime time season in South Florida for fishing, so I'm seeing a lot of great fish get caught while I'm away, and it's kind of breaking my heart. At least some people are catching them, right?"

Tommy Paul on his long wait to go fishing after reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.

"Incredible. I absolutely loved it. It was the first day I saw her today, and I absolutely rinsed her. She was clowning so hard at Indian Wells. She was, like 'Man, I can't believe you're doing that, duh, duh, duh'. She was full out shaking her whole bag like it was an empty cookie jar on Chatrier.

"I'm going to keep ripping her for a long time. I've never seen someone two in the world have zero things in her bag."

Frances Tiafoe was delighted to see Coco Gauff take to the court without her racquets on Tuesday after she ribbed him for doing the same thing at Indian Wells earlier in the season.

