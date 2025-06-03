Who said what: French Open day 9

Key quotes from the ninth day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Monday: HT Image

"I would not believe that if you told me that two weeks ago. But I trust in myself, but yeah, for sure, if you say that, no, I can't believe . Now it's that, and I'm so happy about it."

French wildcard Lois Boisson on whether she could have dreamt of being in the quarter-finals after her shock victory over third seed Jessica Pegula.

"I don't really watch football, and I don't really know things about football, so no, it's okay for me if I don't see him, because I will not know what ask about him. Yeah, they won two days ago, and it's unbelievable for the French."

Boisson on whether she wanted to meet Ousmane Dembele after the Paris Saint-Germain forward presented the Champions League trophy to the Roland Garros crowd.

"Novak Djokovic will never be a black horse. For me, Carlos is the favourite. I have said that before. Then I would say the next three in line are Jannik, myself, and Novak, right? I still believe that. I still believe on tennis and on experience Novak is up there with us, no question about that at all."

Alexander Zverev after setting up a quarter-final against Novak Djokovic.

"It's been an amazing season for PSG, congratulations to all Parisians... It was very important for this city, this country... PSG to be Champions League winners for the first time. It was a bit complicated to get back to the hotel afterwards, and when I say complicated, I'm being nice."

Djokovic on his Sunday trip back from the Parc des Princes, where he watched PSG celebrate their Champions League triumph.

"I mean, it is true. I'm not going to argue with that. Most people do say I'm mature. I don't know. I feel like maybe just playing tennis it forces you to grow up faster for some people. Maybe not him . But yeah."

Coco Gauff on being described by compatriot Frances Tiafoe as 'Little Miss Mature'.

"Thank you guys. I can't cry here, come on, stop. Let me be in peace. I still have a match to go, I'm a professional tennis player, I've got to get ready."

Alexander Bublik after reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with a surprise win over Jack Draper.

"To lose to a friend is not that bad. Honestly, as I said before, on the tennis court for me it's fine. Playing a friend, I don't feel additional pressure or feeling uncomfortable or something."

Daria Kasatkina after her loss to regular practice partner Mirra Andreeva.

"He's just way too good of an opponent to beat. He's already very tough to beat when you are healthy, when you are fit. So when you are injured, it doesn't get any easier."

Tallon Griekspoor after retiring injured from his match against Zverev.

"I hope I'm going to win it all."

World number 361 Boisson is not done yet.

