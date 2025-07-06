Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Wimbledon: Ben Shelton pleaded for extra time off for his sister at Morgan Stanley. It worked

AP |
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 05:06 PM IST

Wimbledon: Ben Shelton pleaded for extra time off for his sister at Morgan Stanley. It worked

LONDON — Ben Shelton launched a public plea for his sister to get some extra time off from her job at investment bank Morgan Stanley so she could remain at Wimbledon to cheer for him. It worked.

Wimbledon: Ben Shelton pleaded for extra time off for his sister at Morgan Stanley. It worked
Wimbledon: Ben Shelton pleaded for extra time off for his sister at Morgan Stanley. It worked

After advancing to face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Monday in the fourth round, Shelton spoke in an on-court interview in front of a crowd that included his sister, Emma, and his girlfriend, U.S. national soccer team star Trinity Rodman.

“I've been playing well this week. It's not just been me here. I have a great team. My parents are here. My grildfriend's here. Also, my sister's here. She's been here for every match that I've played this tournament so far. She's been the lucky charm,” said the 10th-seeded Shelton, a 22-year-old American who has appeared in two Grand Slam semifinals. “But she has work back in the U.S., starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley.”

That drew some boos from spectators as Emma covered her face with her hands.

“If any of you all have some and get her a couple extra days off so she can we can keep this rolling,” Shelton continued after his 6-3, 7-6 , 6-2 victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on Saturday, “that'd be great.”

Sure enough, hours later, Emma posted a short video on Instagram in which Ben is heard asking her, “You got the week off or what?” She jumps up and down with her arms raised and a wide smile, and Ben says, “Shoutout, Morgan Stanley.”

The caption reads “thank you MS” with three blue heart emojis and “return flight: cancelled.”

Ben Shelton, who won all nine sets he played in Week 1 at the All England Club, beat Sonego in the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.

More tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Wimbledon: Ben Shelton pleaded for extra time off for his sister at Morgan Stanley. It worked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On