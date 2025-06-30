Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Wimbledon 'ready' for soaring temperatures

AFP |
Jun 30, 2025 03:29 PM IST

Wimbledon 'ready' for soaring temperatures

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said the Grand Slam was not used to baking summer temperatures but "we're absolutely ready for it" as the mercury soared in London on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

Temperatures on the first day of the Championships are expected to climb to at least 33 degrees Celsius .

Wimbledon has a heat rule that it is ready to activate to safeguard the health of the players.

It is based on a heat stress index that takes into account a number of factors including air temperature, humidity and the surface temperature.

"The obvious point to make is that the athletes compete in temperatures like this all year on the tour so for us Brits here at the championships it feels very hot," said Bolton.

"We do have the heat rule available to us which again is well used on the tour so we will be taking heat stress monitor readings."

Heat stress monitor readings are taken 30 minutes before the start of play and then at 1400 and 1700.

The heat rule allows a 10-minute break to be taken between the second and third sets for women's matches and between the third and fourth sets for men's matches matches, when the heat stress index is at or above 30.1 degrees Celsius.

"It's a well-tested rule but I appreciate not here at the Championships so often," said Bolton. "But we've got that ready to put in place".

The chief executive of the All England Club said there were also protocols in place to look after ball-boys and ball-girls on court, who have access to cooling scarves.

Bolton urged fans to keep an eye on those around them.

"We've got a really significantly sized medical team here so we've got people here to help if that's needed.

"We're not used to these sort of temperatures but we're absolutely ready for it and actually delighted that it's sunny and not wet like it was last year."

jw/pi

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Wimbledon 'ready' for soaring temperatures
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On