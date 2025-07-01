LONDON — Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz's match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Wimbledon's first round was suspended after four sets on Monday night in case they wouldn't be able to finish before the tournament's 11 p.m. curfew. Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard will resume their match in the 5th set

They'll resume on Tuesday.

Playing with the No. 1 Court retractable roof closed and artificial lights on, Mpetshi Perricard was two points from winning while leading 5-2 in the fourth-set tiebreaker, but never got closer.

From 6-all, 2024 U.S. Open runner-up Fritz took the next two points to force a fifth set and pounded his right fist on his chest, yelling, “Let's go! Come on!” It was about 10:15 p.m., and the players met up at the net with an official to discuss whether or not to continue.

Eventually, the chair umpire announced to the crowd: “Ladies and gentlemen, due to the late time of the day, we will not be able to finish the match. Therefore the match will be suspended until tomorrow. Play is suspended.”

Fritz did not appear pleased about the interruption. He looked toward his guest box with his palms up and said: “I couldn't do anything. I tried.”

In a match between two of the tour's top servers, Mpetshi Perricard hit 33 aces before play was stopped, and Fritz hit 24. Mpetshi Perricard never earned a break point during the four sets contested Monday; Fritz had five chances and converted one.

Fritz, a 27-year-old Californian, was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2022, losing to Rafael Nadal, and again a year ago, losing to Lorenzo Musetti.

Mpetshi Perricard, a 21-year-old Frenchman, reached the fourth round at the All England Club last year, also eliminated by Musetti.

