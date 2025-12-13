Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
2024 Major League Baseball Luxury Tax Payrolls List

AP
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 04:10 am IST
Revised final 2024 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as defined by baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and sent to clubs by the commissioner’s office.

Kansas City has been revised to $165,062,995 from $160,062,995 and Washington to $140,571,758 from $140,562,315. As a result, the revised total is $5,929,093,094 instead of $5,924,083,651.

Figures are for 40-man rosters and include the average annual values of contracts and $17,028,816 per club for benefits and extended benefits, which include items such as health and pension benefits; club medical costs; insurance; workman’s compensation, payroll, unemployment and Social Security taxes; spring training allowances; meal and tip money; All-Star game expenses; travel and moving expenses; postseason pay; and college scholarships. Also included is $1,666,667 per team for the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Salaries include earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

The luxury tax is assessed starting on the amount above $237 million.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Philadelphia exceeded the threshold for the third consecutive season and pay at a 50% rate on the amount over $237 million but less than $257 million, a 62% rate on the amount over $257 million but less than $277 million, a 95% rate on the amount over $277 million but less than $297 million and a 110% rate on the amount above $297 million.

Atlanta and Texas exceeded the threshold for the second consecutive season pay a 30% rate on the amount over $237 million but less than $257 million and a 42% rate on the amount over $257 million but less than $277 million.

Houston, San Francisco and the Chicago Cubs pay a 20% rate on the amount over $237 million but less than $257 million and a 32% rate on the amount over $257 million but less than $277 million.

Philadelphia received a $182,809 tax credit and Atlanta received a $14,000 tax credit under Article XXIII of the Basic Agreement.

Team

Payroll
L.A. Dodgers $353,015,360
N.Y. Mets $347,650,554
N.Y. Yankees $316,192,828
Atlanta $276,144,038
Texas $268,445,491
Houston $264,759,503
Philadelphia $264,314,134
San Francisco $249,108,939
Chicago Cubs $239,851,546
Toronto $233,920,561
San Diego $227,767,386
Boston $226,128,399
Arizona $223,742,984
St. Louis $207,746,783
L.A. Angels $189,997,640
Colorado $171,035,859
Seattle $167,805,639
Kansas City $165,062,995
Milwaukee $162,786,812
Minnesota $160,175,512
Cleveland $143,865,037
Washington 140,571,758
Chicago White Sox $134,552,993
Baltimore $126,766,106
Cincinnati $123,070,091
Pittsburgh $122,942,572
Miami $121,657,705
Detroit $109,511,305
Tampa Bay $106,590,023
Oakland $83,912,541

Total

 $5,929,093,094

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

