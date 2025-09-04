SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings has the chance to earn an additional $3 million in 2025 after the team added a sweetener to the final year of his contract. 49ers' Jauan Jennings can earn $3M more in 2025 with new contract incentives

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Jennings can earn that money through unspecified playing time incentives in the final year of the deal before he can hit unrestricted free agency. Jennings can now earn up to $10.5 million this season.

ESPN first reported the change to the contract.

Jennings had been seeking a contract extension but the sides were unable to come to an agreement beyond this year. Jennings had asked for a trade earlier this summer but the team refused to grant his request.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the day that the team would still like to sign Jennings to a long-term deal but those talks now will likely wait until after the season.

“There’s a business side to both sides, but it’s something that I think both sides would love to get worked out,” he said. “Just don’t know if we can.”

Jennings missed most of training camp with a calf injury before returning to practice on Monday following more than a month off. He is expected to suit up for the season opener on Sunday at Seattle.

“Having him back on the practice field Monday was awesome,” Shanahan said. “We love J.J. When he is not there, he is greatly missed. The way he carries himself, the energy he plays with and how good of a player he is makes everyone very excited.”

Jennings, a seventh-round pick in 2020, emerged last season as one of Brock Purdy’s most trusted options at wide receiver after having 77 catches for 975 yards and six TDs.

With Deebo Samuel having been traded to Washington and Brandon Aiyuk out at least the first month recovering from knee surgery, the Niners had been counting on Jennings to team with 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall as the starters early this season.

