A Lim Kim, Angel Yin among 6 tied for U.S. Women's Open lead

Past champion A Lim Kim of South Korea was part of a six-way tie for the lead after one round of the U.S. Women's Open on Thursday at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

Kim was joined at 4-under-par 68 by countrywoman Jin Hee Im, Japan's Rio Takeda, Spaniard Julia Lopez Ramirez, Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin.

The 2020 U.S. Women's Open marked the only major victory for Kim, and she was eager to make an early mark on the leaderboard in Erin Hills' first time hosting the championship. She began on the back nine and birdied Nos. 10-11 and 16-17 while taking a bogey at No. 12.

Kim made a long birdie putt at No. 1 to tie the lead at 4 under and another bomb on the third green for the outright lead. It didn't last long, as she went 1 over for her final six holes.

"When I hit , I feel really solid, but close to the holes, I felt a little strong speed," Kim said.

Im and Ramirez posted bogey-free rounds, with Ramirez tying the group near the end of the day with a birdie at her third-to-last hole, No. 7.

The USGA's course setup wasn't as kind to Yin, a Los Angeles native with six prior top-10 results at majors. She had six birdies but reflected on one of her two bogeys.

"On 17 I made like the most basic mistake, like the worst mistake you can make. It's like elementary level, terrible," Yin said. "I just needed to make it onto the green. I'm already not like in a great position. I'm trying to make par.

"Then I just made a tiny mistake. Didn't hit it as good, and it just goes all the way down. ... This is what this course can do, and it's just challenging all around."

The highlight for Noh was a birdie-eagle stretch at the par-3 13th and par-5 14th holes, the eagle coming on a chip-in.

"It's funny, I actually had the same exact chip during one of my practice rounds, same spot, same pin," Noh said. "I made it in the practice round, and my caddie and I were joking that I used it up, but apparently not."

Chisato Iwai of Japan is fresh off her first LPGA win last week at the Riviera Maya Open. She shot a 3-under 69 Thursday and is tied with countrywomen Nasa Hataoka and Yui Kawamoto, South Korea's Youmin Hwang and Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini one off the pace.

Another Japanese up-and-comer, Mao Saigo, is in a tie at 2-under 70 one month after winning the first major of the season, the Chevron Championship, in a five-way playoff.

Notable names at 1-under 71 included China's Ruoning Yin and France's Celine Boutier, along with amateur Asterisk Talley. The 16-year-old is in the field again this year after making the cut and tying for low-amateur honors at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open.

Talley reached the green in two at No. 14 and made the ensuing eagle putt.

Someone less fortunate with the flat stick Thursday was world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who settled for an even-par round of 72 with one birdie and one bogey. Per Golf.com, she missed seven birdie putts, all between 8 and 19 feet.

"I was striking it pretty well out there; just under-read some putts and burned a couple edges, too," Korda said. "I think I'm happy with it. Obviously I wish the ball found the bottom of the cup a little bit more. Overall, I can't complain."

Lydia Ko of New Zealand opened with a 1-over 73, and defending champion Yuka Saso of Japan shot a 2-over 74. Lilia Vu, ranked sixth in the world and a two-time major champion, struggled to an 8-over 80.

