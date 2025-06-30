Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm drive in 4 apiece as Yankees bash A's

Aaron Judge homered twice and drove in four runs while Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and also drove in four as the host New York Yankees rocked Luis Severino to beat the Athletics 12-5 on Sunday afternoon. HT Image

The Yankees won for the sixth time in their past 16 games and scored their most runs since a 13-1 win May 24 at Colorado.

Chisholm homered in his first at-bat in the second and then ripped a bases- clearing triple in the third to post four RBIs for the third time this season. Chisholm also appeared to injure his hand on a check-swing strikeout in the sixth, but he finished the game.

Judge hit a pair of two-run homers after going hitless in his first seven at- bats of the series. Judge homered in the fourth and seventh to notch his fifth multi-homer game this season and 44th of his career. He ended the series with a .356 average.

Cody Bellinger added a three-run homer as the Yankees scored 10-plus runs for the first time since their 10-2 win over the host Kansas City Royals on June 10.

Marcus Stroman benefited from the big lead and allowed a run in five innings during his first appearance since April 11. Stroman was returning from left knee inflammation and threw 74 pitches.

Severino was rocked by the Yankees for the second time as he allowed seven runs on five hits in a season-low 3 2/3 innings. Severino, who pitched for New York from 2015-23, has been tagged for 14 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings by the Yankees this season.

Willie MacIver homered for the A's, who lost for the sixth time in eight games. The A's scored four in the sixth off JT Brubaker, including an RBI single by Nick Kurtz.

The A's lost rookie Jacob Wilson after the shortstop fouled a ball off his leg in the third. Wilson played two more innings before JJ Bleday pinch hit in the fifth.

After Chisholm homered into the right-field seats for his sixth homer since returning from an oblique injury June 3, the Yankees loaded the bases in the third when Severino hit Ben Rice. Chisholm cleared them when his line drive went by Denzel Clarke to the center field warning track.

Judge homered to left off Hogan Harris and hit a drive to left-center off Tyler Ferguson.

Jonathan Loaisiga relieved Brubaker and struck out Lawrence Butler with two on to end the sixth with a 10-5 lead.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.