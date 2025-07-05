Adrian Houser tossed a season-high eight innings, Edgar Quero hit his first major league home run, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in Denver on Friday night. Adrian Houser tosses a gem in White Sox win over Rockies

Houser allowed two runs - both unearned - and struck out six. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 15 innings.

Mike Tauchman had two hits against his former team, Miguel Vargas also contributed two hits and Grant Taylor got the final three outs for his third save for Chicago. The White Sox snapped a three-game skid.

Chicago's Colson Montgomery made his major league debut at shortstop, and had an eventful first game. In his first big-league at-bat he reached on a catcher's interference, the first player in the Expansion Era to do so in his first plate appearance, according to MLB.com and Elias Sports Bureau.

He then made an over-the-shoulder, sprawled out catch of Ryan Ritter's broken- bat blooper to left field to rob Colorado of a run.

Mickey Moniak had two hits for the Rockies, who have won only one opener of a home series this season. Antonio Senzatela allowed three runs on seven hits in 5-2/3 innings.

Quero's solo homer in the sixth put Chicago ahead 3-2 and Houser and Taylor maintained the lead. Houser allowed just a walk over his final three innings, and he erased that runner with a double play.

Taylor gave up a two-out single to Moniak in the ninth but struck out Ryan McMahon to end the game.

The White Sox grabbed the lead in the fourth inning. Andrew Benintendi and Vargas led off with singles and moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Brooks Baldwin. Quero walked and following a lineout, Michael A. Taylor singled to right field to bring in two runs.

Colorado got even in the fifth. Michael Toglia doubled with one out and Ritter reached on a two-base error by third baseman Josh Rojas, which allowed Toglia to score.

Tyler Freeman tied it with a two-out double to left.

