The struggling Washington Nationals flew into St. Louis with new leadership in both the front office and the dugout. After big shake-up, Miguel Cairo leads Nationals against Cardinals

Miguel Cairo, who had been the team's bench coach, will begin his stint as interim manager when the Nationals face the Cardinals Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series.

Cairo replaced Dave Martinez, who was fired along with general manager Mike Rizzo Sunday. Mike DeBartolo is stepping up from his assistant GM role to replace Rizzo on an interim basis.

"This is a pivotal time for our club, and we believe a fresh approach and new energy is the best course of action for our team moving forward," Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner said Sunday in a statement.

Cairo previously served as bench coach and interim manager for the Chicago White Sox. He posted an 18-16 mark in 2022 after replacing manager Tony La Russa, who stepped aside for health reasons.

These changes came with the Nationals sitting in the National League East cellar with a 37-53 record. The Boston Red Sox swept them over the weekend, outscoring them 27-9.

The Nationals will start Jake Irvin , who earned an 11-7 home victory against Detroit in his last outing. He allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in six innings.

That was a nice rebound from his previous start, when he gave up nine runs on nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Irvin yielded three homers in that game.

In his career, Irvin is 1-0 with a 6.48 ERA in two starts against St. Louis.

He is catching the Cardinals in a down cycle. They have dropped five of six games while being outscored 41-11 and they were shut out four times in that span.

"You re-evaluate. You have to just look at things how they are," Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "I've said it: All that matters is how you respond. You're going to get some waves of adversity, and it's just how you respond. You never know what you have until you get kicked in the teeth. And we got kicked in the teeth."

Designated hitter Ivan Herrera, one of the team's better right-handed batters, has been on the injured list with a hamstring strain. Third baseman Nolan Arenado has been sidelined the last two games with a shoulder impingement.

"We're beat up," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. "The guys who do damage aren't feeling great. And some of the guys are trying to play through stuff. We're not in a great spot physically. There's no way around that one. Herrera's bat is real. Nolan is not in a good spot there.

"Some of the other guys, and some others, are playing through it. A couple of days off can be a real thing. I can't fault them for their preparation, effort or anything. Guys are trying to grind through some things. That's part of 162."

Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante can give them a lift. He has allowed just two runs in 18 innings over his last three starts.

Pallante is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six career appearances against the Nationals, including two starts.

