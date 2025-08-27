Ramon Laureano hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning, then the San Diego Padres had to rally to defeat the host Seattle Mariners 7-6 Tuesday night. After blowing 5-0 lead, Padres come back to top Mariners

Padres reliever Adrian Morejon struck out the side in the sixth, with Mason Miller, Jeremiah Estrada and Robert Suarez each pitching a scoreless frame. Suarez worked the ninth for his 35th save, one shy of the career high he set last season.

Randy Arozarena and Eugenio Suarez hit three-run shots in the fifth as the Mariners took a 6-5 lead.

The Padres regained the lead in sixth against reliever Caleb Ferguson . Gavin Sheets led off with a double to right and Laureano doubled off the base of the wall in left, with Sheets having to hold at third as the ball bounced right back to Arozarena. Jake Cronenworth lined an RBI single to left to tie the score and Laureano scored on Freddy Fermin's sacrifice bunt that made it 7-6.

Padres starter Dylan Cease retired the first 11 batters he faced before Julio Rodriguez and Josh Naylor singled with two outs in the fourth and Suarez walked to load the bases. Jorge Polanco hit a hard one-hopper to second baseman Cronenworth as Cease escaped the jam.

The Mariners knocked Cease out of the game in the fifth. With one out, J.P. Crawford grounded a single to left and Cole Young walked. Arozarena launched a 410-foot drive into the second deck in left. After Cal Raleigh walked, Cease was relieved by Jason Adam. Rodriguez grounded a single to right and, an out later, Suarez went deep to left to give Seattle a 6-5 lead.

Cease allowed four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings, with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Padres struck in the first after Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a double. Two outs later, Ryan O'Hearn walked and Xander Bogaerts lined a run-scoring single to left. A walk to Sheets loaded the bases and Laureano went deep into the Mariners' bullpen in left-center to make it 5-0.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo settled down after the first and went five innings. The right-hander gave up five runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Field Level Media

