Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff is set to make his return to the major leagues Sunday afternoon against the host Miami Marlins. After nearly 2 years away, Brewers' Brandon Woodruff returns vs. Marlins

The two-time All-Star, who is coming off shoulder surgery and a long rehab, hasn't pitched in the majors since Sept. 23, 2023.

"I don't know how I'll feel," Woodruff said. "I don't know all the emotions. But I know I'll be excited."

Historically, he has had success against the Marlins. He is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA in four career starts against them.

Sunday will mark the rubber game of the weekend series. Milwaukee won the opener 6-5 on Friday, and Miami prevailed 4-2 on Saturday.

The Brewers are expected to be without first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who injured his left thumb on a hard tag at first base on Saturday. X-rays were negative.

Jake Bauers likely will start at first base if Hoskins is unavailable.

"It doesn't look great," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said of Hoskins' thumb. "I think it's going to be super sore. It's your bottom hand swinging the bat. It's really important.

"Hopefully it's not an injury-list situation, but it might be depending on how he feels the next few days."

Hoskins, who acknowledged that his thumb is sore, was asked about the Marlins, who have won 10 of their past 12 games under rookie manager Clayton McCullough.

"They've got some nice, young players," Hoskins said. "They're playing good baseball.

"I know Clayton decently well from him coaching the Dodgers for a long time. I know what kind of baseball guy he is, and he has them doing all the right things. They are playing with emotion."

As for Woodruff, Hoskins said, "We're all stoked" for him.

"I know what it's like to miss a whole year," said Hoskins, who tore his left ACL in spring training in 2023 and was sidelined for the season. "But I also know what it's like to compete against . It's not fun."

The Marlins will counter Woodruff with right-hander Edward Cabrera on Sunday.

Cabrera, who is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA in three career appearances against Milwaukee, is having his best season since 2022, when he finished 6-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 14 starts.

His ERA was well over 4.00 in each of the past two seasons, when he had a combined 11-15 record.

As for Miami's lineup, rookie catcher Agustin Ramirez has continued to spark the team, including with a two-run, tiebreaking single in the eighth inning on Saturday.

"We have seen the maturity of Gus throughout the season," McCullough said of Ramirez's two-out, two-strike hit. "While he is a rookie, he has been in a lot of big spots."

Ramirez, who didn't make his MLB debut until April 21, has 37 RBIs, which ranks third on the Marlins.

The Marlins also have received stellar bullpen work of late, including on Saturday, when they locked down the win with 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Lake Bachar, 30, earned his first career save. He did not make his MLB debut until last September after playing in the minors since 2016.

"It meant a lot," Bachar said. "It's been a long career. It was really cool to have that opportunity."

