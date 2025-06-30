A’ja Wilson, Aces halt Mercury's winning streak at 6

The Las Vegas Aces ended the host Phoenix Mercury's six-game winning streak behind A'ja Wilson's 26 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists in an 84-81 victory Sunday. HT Image

Las Vegas avenged a loss at home to Phoenix on June 15, the second game of the Mercury's six-game winning streak.

Wilson's drive to the basket with 22.6 seconds left on Sunday put the Aces ahead 83-81.

After Phoenix's Sami Whitcomb missed a 3-pointer, Aaliyah Nye was fouled.

Nye made one of two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to give Las Vegas a 84-81 lead.

Whitcomb then missed a 3-pointer to close the game.

Nye, a rookie, achieved career-highs in points and 3-pointers made off the bench.

Jackie Young added 15 points and six assists.

Phoenix was led by Alyssa Thomas' 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Kahleah Copper had 15 points and six rebounds and Satou Sabally finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Whitcomb, who had 14 points, made 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range. It was her fifth straight game with at least four 3-pointers made.

The Mercury used a 17-3 run to start the fourth quarter to get back in the game after trailing 59-50 at the end of the third quarter.

They were fueled by two of Whitcomb's 3-pointers in the run.

The run allowed Phoenix to take a 67-62 lead with 6:15 left.

Nye made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to cut the lead to 69-68 with 5:21 remaining.

Copper made a 3-pointer with 1:25 left to put Phoenix ahead 81-79.

Las Vegas answered with a backdoor pass from Chelsea Gray to Young, who made the layup.

After a missed 3-point attempt by Sabally at the end of the shot clock, Wilson drove the lane to put the Aces ahead to stay.

The game was tied at 40 at halftime following seven lead changes and six ties.

Las Vegas outscored Phoenix 8-2, behind three consecutive shots made by Wilson, to take a 52-46 lead with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Phoenix made only 3 of 18 shots from the field in the third quarter.

Wilson equaled the Mercury's scoring production of 10 points in the third quarter by making 3 of 6 shots from the field.

