Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Alec Burleson, Eric Wagaman power Cardinals over Marlins

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 07:16 am IST

BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-STL/RECAP

Alec Burleson lined a go-ahead single in the seventh inning as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals defeated the mistake-prone Miami Marlins 8-3 on Monday night.

Burleson finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and reliever Matt Swanson pitched two scoreless innings as the Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak.

Nolan Gorman added a two-run homer to pad St. Louis' lead in the ninth.

Miami, fresh off a 3-8 road trip, made two errors that led to three unearned runs. Two other plays could've been called errors on Miami catcher Agustin Ramirez failed to catch a foul pop near the plate, and first baseman Eric Wagaman was unable to field a ball to his backhand.

In addition, Miami's Eury Perez set a franchise single-game record with four wild pitches in just 4 1/3 innings. He also allowed two hits, four walks and three runs, one earned, escaping with a no-decision.

Counterpart Matthew Liberatore went five-plus innings with five strikeouts while allowing five hits, one walk and three runs.

Liberatore, who also escaped with a no-decision, got in trouble right away as Otto Lopez led off the bottom of the first with a double, advanced to third on Ramirez's single and scored on Jakob Marsee's sacrifice fly.

Miami stretched its lead to 2-0 in the fourth on Wagaman's 409-foot homer to center.

St. Louis took a 3-2 lead in the fifth, knocking Perez out of the game. To set up the rally, Pedro Pages walked and Nathan Church reached on a fielding error by second baseman Maximo Acosta, who was making his major-league debut.

After a Perez wild pitch, Lars Nootbaar stroked an RBI single. Then, after another wild pitch and a walk, Burleson was credited with an RBI single on a grounder off the glove of first baseman Wagaman. St. Louis then made it 3-2 on Willson Contreras' sacrifice fly.

Miami tied the score 3-3 in the sixth, proving that not all doubles are created equally. Ramirez led off the frame with a 109-mph double that one- hopped the wall down the left-field line. He then scored on Marsee's bloop double, which had an exit velocity of just 63 mph.

St. Louis took a 4-3 lead in the seventh. With two outs and nobody on, Marlins right fielder Dane Myers normally an outstanding fielder dropped a routine fly ball. Ivan Herrera reached second and scored on Burleson's single.

The Cardinals took a 5-3 lead in the eighth as Gorman walked, advanced on Thomas Saggese's sacrifice bunt and scored on Pages' RBI single.

St. Louis made it 8-3 in the ninth on a Ramirez passed ball and Gorman's two- run shot.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

