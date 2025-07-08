Allisha Gray scored a game-high 24 points to help the Atlanta Dream post a 90-81 victory over the visiting Golden State Valkyries in College Park, Ga., on Monday. Allisha Gray continues steady scoring in Dream win over Valkyries

Naz Hillmon added a season-high 16 points off the bench, while Rhyne Howard notched 15 for the Dream , who outscored Golden State 26-13 in the final quarter to pull away. Brionna Jones tallied 14 points and eight rebounds and Brittney Griner had 11 points in the win.

Golden State was led by Monique Billings' 19 points, followed by Kayla Thornton's 15 and Tiffany Hayes' 12. Veronica Burton and Kate Martin added 11 points apiece for the Valkyries, who dropped a second straight game to begin their four-game road trip.

After the Valkyries held a two-point edge at halftime, Hayes' layup and triple pushed Golden State's lead to 55-50 at the 5:15 mark, forcing an Atlanta timeout.

The Dream took a 64-63 lead on Hillmon's triple with less than a minute left, before Martin's three and Billings' layup helped the Valkyries enter the final quarter with a four-point edge.

In the fourth, Howard's 3-pointer knotted the score at 75 with 5:46 remaining. Gray's three-point play then gave the Dream a 78-75 edge just over a minute later. Hillmon's 3-pointer extended the run to 12-0 at the 2:22 mark, as Atlanta's lead ballooned to 84-75.

Billings' mid-range jumper with two minutes left snapped a four-plus minute scoring drought for Golden State, cutting the Valkyries' deficit to seven, but Hillmon responded with a 3-pointer to seal the win.

Golden State connected on five of seven 3-point attempts in the first quarter to take a 26-16 lead after 10 minutes of play.

Atlanta cut into its deficit with a 10-4 run to open the second quarter, which was stamped with Jordin Canada's mid-range jumper at the 6:49 mark.

After Stephanie Talbot's basket gave Golden State a 35-30 edge, Atlanta answered with an 8-0 run - including Griner's six points - to take its first lead.

Golden State finished the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 45-43 halftime- lead. Billings led the Valkyries with 11 first-half points, while Gray paced the Dream with 16.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.