Allisha Gray scores 18, Brionna Jones adds 14 as Dream beat Mystics 92-91

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Allisha Gray scored 18 points to lead all five Washington starters in double figures and the Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 92-91 on Friday night. HT Image

Brionna Jones scored 14 points for Atlanta and Rhyne Howard had 13 points and six assists. Jordin Canada added 11 points and Brittney Griner scored 10.

Emily Engstler made a basket in the lane with 31.7 seconds remaining and, after Jones missed a layup, Brittney Sykes was fouled on a 3-point shot with 0.1 seconds left but missed the second of three free throws.

Sykes — who went into the game shooting 80% on 9.5 foul shots per game, most in the WNBA — finished 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Shakira Austin made 13 of 17 from the field and finished with a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds for Washington . Sykes had 21 points and eight assists and Sonia Citron scored 17.

Citron and Austin each scored four points in an 10-0 run that cut the Mystics' deficit to 87-84 with two minutes to play. Jones made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line before Sykes found Austin for a layup and the ensuing free throw made it a one-point game. Gray made a shot in the lane, then stole a pass near midcourt, was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 92-87 with 47.4 seconds to go.

Griner made a fadeaway jumper in the lane that gave Atlanta the lead for good and sparked an 11-2 run. Gray capped the spurt with 3-pointer that made it 41-32 with 3:17 left in the first half.

The Mystics beat Atlanta 94-90 at home in the season opener and the Dream beat Washington 89-56 on Sunday.

Both teams play at home Sunday. The Dream play Chicago and the Mystics take on Dallas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.