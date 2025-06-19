Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Alyssa Thomas and Lexi Held score 14 apiece to lead Mercury past Sun 83-75

AP |
Jun 19, 2025 06:57 AM IST

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds against her former team, Satou Sabally added 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 83-75 Wednesday night.

Phoenix has won three in a row for the first time this season.

Lexi Held added 14 points, Kahleah Copper 13 and Kitija Laksa 11 for the Mercury.

Connecticut is off to its worst start in franchise history. The Sun have lost four straight games and five of six.

Rookie Aneesa Morrow scored a season-high 16 points for the Sun. Jacy Sheldon hit three 3s and finished with 13 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and a season-best three blocks.

The Mercury snapped a four-game skid against Connecticut and a six-game losing streak at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Phoenix scored the game's first 10 points as Connecticut started 0 for 5 from the field and committed four turnovers before finishing 4-of-19 shooting in the first quarter.

Sheldon had 11 points, including three 3s, as Connecticut used a 16-4 run to trim its deficit to 39-35. Sheldon capped the run with the reverse layup. Thomas had two layups and an assist as the Sun scored nine of the last 11 first-half points to take a 48-36 lead into the break.

Thomas, who helped the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022 and was traded to Phoenix in the offseason, returned from a five-game absence due to a calf injury.

The Mercury play the third of a four-game trip Thursday against New York. The Sun host Dallas on Sunday.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On