Andrew Benintendi went 4-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs as the Chicago White Sox pulled away for a 12-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Andrew Benintendi hits 2 home runs as White Sox blow out Twins

Lenyn Sosa and Kyle Teel also homered for Chicago, which won its third game in a row. Will Robertson and Bryan Ramos contributed two RBIs apiece.

Trevor Larnach went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead Minnesota.

The White Sox matched their second-best performance of the season by scoring 12 runs. They scored 13 in a win over the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 18.

White Sox right-hander Davis Martin earned his third victory in his past five starts. He limited the Twins to three runs on six hits in six innings, and he walked three and struck out four.

Twins right-hander Thomas Hatch allowed six runs on eight hits in two innings of relief. He replaced starter Simeon Woods Richardson, who held the White Sox to three runs on two hits in five innings.

The Twins led 3-1 after four innings, but the White Sox seized control by scoring two runs in the fifth, two more in the sixth, four in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Ramos started the rally in the fifth. He hit a two-run double off the wall in right field to even the score and erase an opportunity for Woods Richardson to get the win.

The White Sox pounced on the Twins' bullpen starting in the sixth. Benintendi hit an RBI single for the go-ahead run, and Brooks Baldwin followed with an RBI single in the next at-bat to put Chicago on top 5-3.

Teel and Sosa led off the seventh with back-to-back blasts to make it 7-3. The White Sox loaded the bases later in the inning with one out for Robertson, who delivered with a two-run single to right to increase Chicago's lead to 9-3.

Benintendi finished off his stellar night at the plate with a three-run homer in the eighth. The 406-foot shot was his second homer of the game and his 17th of the season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.