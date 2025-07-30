Andrew Vaughn had a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs to back a strong start from Quinn Priester, who won his ninth consecutive decision in the Milwaukee Brewers' 9-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. Andrew Vaughn racks up 6 RBIs as Brewers top Cubs

Priester allowed two runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking two. Aaron Ashby allowed one run over the remaining 3 1/3 innings to earn his second save as the Brewers moved two games ahead of the Cubs in the National League Central by winning the first two games of the series.

Milwaukee loaded the bases against reliever Ryan Pressly with one out in the sixth on two walks and an error. Vaughn then sent the first pitch of the at- bat 409 feet to left-center for his 10th homer to put Milwaukee up 9-2.

Vaughn, who also had a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, was acquired from the White Sox in mid-June for pitcher Aaron Civale then called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier this month when first baseman Rhys Hoskins injured his left thumb.

Vaughn had five homers and 19 RBIs in 48 games with the White Sox but already has five homers and 21 RBIs in 15 games with the Brewers.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's sacrifice fly in the seventh brought the Cubs to within 9-3.

Milwaukee scored three runs in the fifth to go up 5-1. Jackson Chourio tripled to open the frame but was removed with what the team later announced as a right hamstring spasm.

William Contreras doubled to make it 3-1, chasing starter Colin Rea . Vaughn added an RBI single and Caleb Durbin later had a sacrifice fly

Nico Hoerner cut the lead to 5-2 in the sixth with his fourth homer.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second when Crow-Armstrong walked and later scored on Dansby Swanson's fielder's choice grounder. Milwaukee answered in the bottom half on Anthony Seigler's sacrifice fly.

The Brewers went in front 2-1 in the third on Vaughn's sacrifice fly.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.