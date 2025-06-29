Angel’s late tally lifts San Diego FC over FC Dallas

Tomas Angel produced the winning goal six minutes into stoppage time as San Diego FC rallied for a stunning 3-2 victory draw over FC Dallas on Saturday in a Western Conference match in Frisco, Texas. HT Image

Angel took a pass from Anders Dreyer and swept into the goal mouth, beating Dallas keeper Maarten Paes into the top right corner. San Diego FC solidified its position atop the West with a third straight win on its three-match road trip and continued its magical expansion season with its eighth win in its past 10 matches.

Chucky Lozano produced the tying goal for San Diego FC nearly as soon as he entered as a substitute to help with the comeback.

Lozano, who had been on the shelf since May 30 with a hamstring injury, entered as a substitute in the 71st minute and scored after taking a spot-on pass from Milan Iloski in the 77th minute while splitting two Dallas defenders and all but walking the ball across the goal line. Dreyer was also credited with an assist on the goal for passing to Iloski to start the scoring play.

The Toros had a bevy of chances to win the match but instead fell to 1-5-3 over their past nine MLS outings. Dallas is just 1-6-3 on its home pitch this season; its six losses at home are a league-worst.

San Diego FC took the lead in the 26th minute as Dreyer converted from the spot after Onni Valakari drew the penalty kick when he was fouled in the area by Patrickson Delgado.

The Toros responded when Petar Musa took advantage of an errant pass back into the Dallas offensive zone by Manu Duah to score the equalizer in the 44th minute. Duah was under pressure before passing backward to try to reset but kicked the ball straight to Musa, who split a pair of San Diego defenders before beating CJ dos Santos to the bottom right corner.

Lletget put Dallas on top in the 56th minute, pouncing on the rebound of a shot by Moore and booting the ball into the open net. The scoring play started with a pass to Moore deep in the zone by Musa, resulting in Lletget's first goal of the year.

