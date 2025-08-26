Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington revealed Monday that he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery shortly after going on medical leave eight weeks ago. Angels manager Ron Washington reveals he underwent major heart surgery

Washington met up with the Angels in Arlington, Texas, before the start of a three-game series between the Angels and Texas Rangers. Washington formerly managed the Rangers.

Washington, 73, said he hopes to be cleared to resume his managerial career next season.

The oldest manager in the majors also expressed that he was very thankful.

"What happened to me saved my life," Washington said in his first public comments about his health issues.

Washington struggled with his health while the Angels played a four-game road series against the New York Yankees on June 16-19.

"This happened fast," Washington said during a press conference. "I wasn't feeling very good in New York on the trip when we went to New York. I finally went to the trainer to see what's going on and my ankles were swollen. He called the doctors in New York and they knew right away what was going on and why the fluid was going down to my ankles."

Washington said he didn't want to stay in New York, so he took the team flight home.

Washington said he was tested in Southern California upon return and later hospitalized on June 23. The team announced Washington would be on medical leave for the rest of the season on June 27.

"When they decided to do an angiogram, which was an in-depth look inside my heart, they found a blockage and that the blockage was in the valves," said Washington, who said he was told by doctors that stents couldn't fix the issue, leading to the bypass surgery.

Washington had the surgery on June 30. He said he was released from the hospital on July 7.

While Washington was speaking, Texas manager Bruce Bochy entered the room and walked up to the podium to share a hug. Bochy, 70, also has dealt with heart troubles.

Washington is in his second season with the Angels and has a 99-137 on-field record with the team. Los Angeles was 36-38 this season when he stepped aside. The Angels went 63-99 in 2024 in Washington's first season.

Washington guided Texas to the World Series in 2010 and 2011, with the Rangers losing each time.

Ray Montgomery is serving as interim manager of the Angels. The club is 25-31 under Montgomery and 61-69 overall.

