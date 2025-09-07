Retired NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard were among nine inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame at enshrinement ceremonies on Saturday at Springfield, Massachusetts. Anthony, Howard among Basketball Hall of Fame inductees

Both were inducted as individuals and as part of the 2008 US Olympic gold medal team from Beijing, the so-called "Redeem Team" after the Americans had settled for bronze in 2004.

"Sounds like a good thing to say you're going into the Hall of Fame twice. That's a hell of a thing," said Anthony. "That '08 team really set the tone for how you show up as professional athletes."

Others honored included former Women's NBA stars Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird; retired NBA referee Danny Crawford, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan and Miami Heat executive Micky Arison.

NBA superstar LeBron James was in attendance, having been part of the 2008 Olympic squad as well as playing on the 2012 and 2013 Heat NBA championship teams owned by Arison.

Howard paid tribute to his parents for their support in helping him realize his NBA dreams.

"You worked to help me achieve those goals day after day," Howard said. "Look how life works. Pops, mom, your son is in the Hall of Fame."

Jason Kidd, the oldest player on the 2008 US Olympic squad, recalled the delight of seeing the late Kobe Bryant and James playing against each other in high-intensity practice sessions.

"It was a beautiful thing to watch Kobe and LeBron battle in practice," Kidd said. "Every morning they would battle. They had high energy. They set the tone."

Kidd, a star guard now head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, said being on that team, "I knew I was passing the torch" an d joked about his spot on the squad.

"I might have been the captain but I was more like the water boy, the towel boy," Kidd said. "I kept the clock to make sure everybody was on time. Gatorade, I asked what color they liked."

Crawford joked that "NBA referees don't usually end up in places like this. We're more used to boos than applause, but added, "That's why this recognition means so much."

