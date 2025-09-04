Matt Chapman went deep twice to extend San Francisco's home run streak to 17 games as the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 in Denver on Wednesday to sweep a three-game series. Appeal-ing result: Matt Chapman homers twice as Giants top Rockies

Chapman, who earlier Wednesday appealed a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his actions in a benches-clearing incident a day earlier, also doubled and drove in four runs.

San Francisco's Rafael Devers and Willy Adames and Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland were given fines for their part in the Tuesday scuffle.

Giants reliever Joel Peguero threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first career win, and Ryan Walker got the last two outs for his 14th save.

Drew Gilbert also homered and Heliot Ramos and Patrick Bailey each had two hits and two runs for San Francisco , which has won four in a row and 10 of the past 11. Manager Bob Melvin was ejected at the end of the fifth inning by plate umpire Dan Bellino.

The Giants' 17-game homer streak is the franchise's longest since relocating to San Francisco and second longest in club history.

Hunter Goodman had three hits and Kyle Karros, Tyler Freeman and Jordan Beck contributed two hits apiece for the Rockies . Reliever Luis Peralta gave up four runs while recording only one out.

Chapman homered off German Marquez in the second inning to make it 1-0, and the Giants expanded the lead in the third.

Devers drove in Bailey with a single, Ramos came home on a sacrifice fly from Adames, and Flores had an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Marquez gave up four runs on eight hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Colorado got a run in the fourth on Brenton Doyle's RBI single and then chased Giants starter Robbie Ray in the fifth with a two-out rally. Freeman and Goodman had run-scoring singles. Beck's two-run single gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead and ended the night for Ray, who allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ray fanned eight and walked one.

Chapman belted a three-run homer, his second of the game and 20th of the season, in the sixth. Gilbert hit a solo shot in the seventh, his third of the season, increasing the lead to 10-5.

Colorado scored three times in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Ezequiel Tovar and a two-run double from Goodman before Walker struck out Beck to end the game.

Field Level Media

