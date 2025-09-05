Argentina vs Venezuela: Complete schedule for Lionel Messi’s ‘last’ match in home country

Defending world champions Argentina are all set to host Venezuela in a qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game, scheduled for Thursday, September 4, might be Lionel Messi's last match in his home country with the national side, USA Today reported. Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.(AFP)

This will be Argentina's last scheduled match in the country in the foreseeable future.

While the 2022 World Cup champions have already qualified for the next year's tournament, Venezuela has a lot to look forward to in Buenos Aires on Thursday. It is currently aiming for a place in the inter-confederation playoffs.

A few days ago, Messi discussed the significance of the occasion. In his post-game interview on August 27, the 38-year-old said it will be a "very special game" for him, since it will be the last one in the qualifying round. Inter Miami had earlier secured a win against Orlando City in the semifinals of Leagues Cup.

Messi informed that his family, including his wife, children, parents and siblings, will remain present during the match. Also, his wife's family will be there to cheer for the Argentina star.

Argentina vs Venezuela: Head-to-head stats

Argentina has always remained on the dominant side while playing Venezuela. The two nations have previously faced each other 29 times, while Argentina has secured a victory in 24 of those games. On the other hand, Venezuela managed a win in just two meetings, while the remaining three ended in draws.

As per Athlon Sports, Argentina has scored 96 goals against Venezuela, while the other side could only hit 19.

Venezuela first defeated Argentina 1-0 in 2011 during a World Cup qualifying match. The last time it remained ahead of the South American country was a 3–1 friendly win in Madrid in 2019.

Argentina vs Venezuela: Expected lineup

Argentina is expected to have Martinez as its goalkeeper; Molina, Romero, Otamendi and Medina as defenders; De Paul, Paredes and Palacios in the midfield; and Messi, Alvarez and Almada as attackers.

The predicted lineup for Venezuela includes Romo as goalkeeper; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Ángel and Navarro as defenders; Martinez and Cásseres in midfield; Martinez, Herrera and Cádiz as attacking midfielders; and Rondon as forward.

In the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualification table, Argentina (35 points), Ecuador (25 points) and Brazil (25 points) have already qualified.

Argentina vs Venezuela: Schedule

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match is being hosted at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. It officially kickstarts at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 PM in Argentina).

Fans can catch the live updates on Universo, besides streaming the match on Fubo.

FAQs

Is Lionel Messi playing against Venezuela?

Messi is very likely to remain available for the game against Venezuela.

When will Argentina play next?

The defending world champions will next face Ecuador on September 9.

Will Messi remain available for the next match?

As per USA Today, Messi is expected to return to South Florida to take part in Inter Miami's remaining games for the 2025 MLS season.