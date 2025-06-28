Arjun Atwal in top-10 at US Senior Open

Colorado Springs , Indian golfer Arjun Atwal landed two birdies late in his second round to get into the top-10 of the U.S. Senior Open here. HT Image

Atwal, the only Indian to have won on the PGA Tour, has now shot two straight even par rounds and lies tied-10th.

Atwal, who had two birdies and two bogeys in the first round, had a bogey on the 11th, his second hole, and then carded a double bogey on the 15th. He fought back with birdies on the 17h, seven and eighth and closed with a par on the ninth.

Padraig Harrington and Stewart Cink endured the ups and downs together for a second straight day and found themselves tied for the lead. Harrington has now shot 67-67, while Cink has carded 68-66 to be at 6-under.

Cink made up five shots over the final nine holes of his head-to-head pairing against Harrington, and the players headed into the weekend tied at 6-under 134, along with late-charging Mark Hensby.

Cink shot 31 on the front nine, their second nine, to match Harrington's score on the back.

Three behind was Thomas Bjorn , followed by Y.E. Yang and Billy Andrade at 2 under.

At 1-under, Darren Clarke, Steve Flesch and Miguel Angel Jimenez whose round included an approach on 18 from closer to the driving range than the fairway and a double hit from the rough on No. 2. Jimenez had no penalty for that.

The 52-year-old Cink, the 2009 Open champion who is playing in his first U.S. Senior Open, hit all 18 greens in regulation, making it 35 of 36 for the week.

Among those who missed the cut were 12-time senior major champion Bernhard Langer, who shot 77, and Angel Cabrera, a two-time major winner this year, who shot 75.

