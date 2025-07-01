The Colorado Rockies had a banner June compared to the first two months of their season, but it wasn't as good as Houston's. Astros, Rockies feeling proud for different reasons entering series

The Astros finished 19-7 in June and surged to the top of the American League West heading into a three-game series at Colorado. Colton Gordon will be on the mound for Houston while the Rockies will counter with Chase Dollander in a matchup of rookies on Tuesday night in Denver.

Both pitchers will be facing their opponent for the first time in their careers.

Gordon made his major league debut against Kansas City on May 14 and got his first big-league win in his fifth start, against Cleveland on June 6. Gordon's five innings of one-run ball kicked off a good month for the lefty; he went 3-0 in four starts and finished with a 2.14 ERA.

It helped the Astros to the best record in the majors in June, and they became the third team after the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers to reach 50 wins this season.

"It was a great month and I'm proud of the position that we are in," manager Joe Espada said. "Like I always tell these guys, we've got to get ready. We have an off day and then get ready for another stretch of games."

Houston has been winning despite a rash of injuries, including former Colorado infielder Brendan Rodgers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The Astros also have four starting pitchers trying to work their way back.

"After everything and all the bad news, we're picking each other up and have each other's back, and keep doing our thing and going out there and competing," reliever Bryan Abreu said.

The Rockies also have been dealing with injuries, most notably shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and catcher Hunter Goodman, who has missed the last four games with left hamstring tightness. He hasn't played since Wednesday, but the team is optimistic he can return for the opener against Houston.

Colorado enters its six-game homestand against the Astros and Chicago White Sox with the worst record in baseball. Houston won as many games in June their hosts have all season, but the Rockies are coming into the week after a comeback victory at Milwaukee to avoid a sweep.

Orlando Arcia hit a two-out solo homer in the ninth and Colorado won it in the 11th, 4-3, for its first extra-innings victory of the season.

Interim manager Warren Schaeffer wasn't in the dugout for the celebration after being ejected in the third inning for defending Tyler Freeman, who was also tossed. Schaeffer received praise from his players for sticking up for Freeman.

"Schaeff is awesome. He's done such a good job with us," infielder Kyle Farmer said. "He's going to have his players' backs, and seeing how fast he went out there meant a lot to us. ... Anything like that, especially when you see your manager turn red and bald and run out there fast, it'll get you fired up."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.