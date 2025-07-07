Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and the Houston Astros pulled away for a 5-1 win over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon. Astros sweep Dodgers behind big game from Jose Altuve

Christian Walker and Yainer Diaz each hit a solo home run for Houston, which completed a three-game sweep over the Dodgers and improved to 11-2 in its past 13 games. Zack Short went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Dalton Rushing finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead Los Angeles at the plate. The Dodgers were swept for the first time since May 16-18, when they dropped three in a row against the crosstown Los Angeles Angels.

Astros right-hander Ryan Gusto allowed one run on four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Dodgers right-hander Will Klein gave up one run on two hits in two- thirds of an inning. He walked one and struck out one.

The Dodgers opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Rushing hit a two- out double to left to drive in Michael Conforto.

The Astros pulled even at 1-1 in the top of the third. Short hit a leadoff single, advanced to third on a double by Isaac Paredes and scored on a sacrifice fly by Altuve.

Houston loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth. Short worked the count full before drawing a walk on the eighth pitch of the at-bat to bring home the go-ahead run.

Walker and Diaz hit back-to-back, solo home runs to increase the Astros' lead to 4-1 in the eighth. The blasts marked the 12th home run of the season for each player.

Altuve added a solo shot in the ninth to give Houston a 5-1 advantage. He jumped on a first-pitch fastball for his 16th home run of the season.

The Astros' bullpen combined for three scoreless innings to preserve the victory for Gusto. Left-hander Bennett Sousa handled the seventh, fellow left- hander Bryan King pitched the eighth and right-hander Bryan Abreu finished the game with three strikeouts in the ninth.

Field Level Media

