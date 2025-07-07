Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Astros sweep Dodgers behind big game from Jose Altuve

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 04:40 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-HOU/RECAP

Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and the Houston Astros pulled away for a 5-1 win over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon.

Astros sweep Dodgers behind big game from Jose Altuve
Astros sweep Dodgers behind big game from Jose Altuve

Christian Walker and Yainer Diaz each hit a solo home run for Houston, which completed a three-game sweep over the Dodgers and improved to 11-2 in its past 13 games. Zack Short went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Dalton Rushing finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead Los Angeles at the plate. The Dodgers were swept for the first time since May 16-18, when they dropped three in a row against the crosstown Los Angeles Angels.

Astros right-hander Ryan Gusto allowed one run on four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Dodgers right-hander Will Klein gave up one run on two hits in two- thirds of an inning. He walked one and struck out one.

The Dodgers opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Rushing hit a two- out double to left to drive in Michael Conforto.

The Astros pulled even at 1-1 in the top of the third. Short hit a leadoff single, advanced to third on a double by Isaac Paredes and scored on a sacrifice fly by Altuve.

Houston loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth. Short worked the count full before drawing a walk on the eighth pitch of the at-bat to bring home the go-ahead run.

Walker and Diaz hit back-to-back, solo home runs to increase the Astros' lead to 4-1 in the eighth. The blasts marked the 12th home run of the season for each player.

Altuve added a solo shot in the ninth to give Houston a 5-1 advantage. He jumped on a first-pitch fastball for his 16th home run of the season.

The Astros' bullpen combined for three scoreless innings to preserve the victory for Gusto. Left-hander Bennett Sousa handled the seventh, fellow left- hander Bryan King pitched the eighth and right-hander Bryan Abreu finished the game with three strikeouts in the ninth.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Astros sweep Dodgers behind big game from Jose Altuve
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On