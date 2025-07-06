D.C. United and visiting Atlanta United each saw their winless droughts extended to four matches after Saturday's 0-0 draw. Atlanta, D.C. United settle for draw to extend winless droughts

D.C. remains a point in front of Atlanta in the standings, though D.C. United are nine points behind the Chicago Fire for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. D.C. and Atlanta are both 0-3-1 in their last four matches.

The Five Stripes held 57.6 percent of the possession, but D.C. held an 8-7 edge in shots.

Goalkeeper Luis Barraza and Brad Guzan each had to make just a single save apiece to earn the clean sheet. It was Barraza's third shutout of the season, and the second for Atlanta captain Guzan.

Despite the lack of attack, the solid defensive performance was sorely needed for both clubs. D.C. and Atlanta are each among the league leaders in goals allowed .

Star forward Christian Benteke had two off-target shots in his return to the D.C. starting lineup, including a decent header that went over the net in the 26th minute. After missing six matches due to an ankle injury, Benteke played 28 minutes as a substitute in D.C. United's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC last Saturday.

Benteke's presence couldn't spark D.C. United's lackluster offense. Austin FC is the only MLS club with fewer tallies than D.C.'s 17 goals this season.

Atlanta United are 6-1-2 in their last nine regular-season meetings with D.C. United. That dominant recent history includes an unbeaten 3-0-2 record for the Five Stripes at D.C.'s Audi Field.

The draw also extended Atlanta's winless road record during the 2025 campaign. Atlanta United are 0-7-3 in 10 away matches, and are the only Eastern Conference club that has yet to win on the road this season.

On a quiet night of offense, the best scoring chance came just seven minutes after the opening whistle. D.C. midfielder Conner Astley blasted a big shot from the corner of the box that deflected off the crossbar.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.