Dallas rookies Aziaha James and Paige Bueckers did the heavy lifting while combining for 51 points as the shorthanded Dallas Wings defeated the Phoenix Mercury 98-89 on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Aziaha James, Paige Bueckers carry Wings past Mercury

James, the 12th overall pick in the WNBA draft in April, amassed a career-high 28 points and Bueckers, the top overall pick, added 23 as Dallas captured its second straight game and fifth in its past seven outings despite playing without injured star guard Arike Ogunbowale and suiting up just eight players.

The Wings roared out of the gate with a near-perfect first quarter and built an 18-point lead at halftime. Phoenix trimmed the margin to 11 heading into the fourth period but Dallas kept its collective foot on the accelerator, building its advantage to 17 points on a free throw by Bueckers with 5:49 to play. From there, the Wings strolled to the finish line.

JJ Quinerly added 17 points for Dallas and Li Yueru had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Kahleah Copper poured in a season-high 33 points for Phoenix , which dropped its second straight game. Satou Sabally added 20 points, Monique Akoa Makani had 14 and Alyssa Thomas took had 10 assists to with nine points and seven rebounds for the Mercury.

Dallas led by 16 points after a pair of free throws by Luisa Geiselsoder with 53.9 seconds left in the first quarter before settling for a 32-20 advantage after 10 minutes of play The Wings shot 76.9 percent from the floor, made three of their five 3-pointers and canned all nine of their free throws in the period.

Phoenix cut its deficit to 39-32 when Akoa Makani poured in a three-point play and jumper on successive possessions, the later with 7:24 to play in the second quarter. The Wings swung back and rebuilt their advantage, with Bueckers canning a 3-pointer and James following with layup, the latter with 39.1 seconds to play in the period, to give Dallas a 61-43 lead at the break.

James led all scorers with 20 points before halftime while Bueckers added 14 for the Wings. Copper paced the Mercury with 16 points in the first half, with Akoa Makani contributing 10.

Sabally, who had just six points in the first half on 1-of-7 shooting in her return to the venue where she began her pro career, helped the Mercury get back into the game by racking up a dozen points in the third quarter.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.