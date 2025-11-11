Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bad news for Joe Whitt, HC Dan Quinn makes huge Commanders play-calling decision

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 02:02 am IST

After a 44-22 loss to the Lions, Commanders coach Dan Quinn demoted DC Joe Whitt and will take over defensive play-calling duties himself.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced Monday that he has decided to demote defensive coordinator Joe Whitt and take over the defensive play-calling duties himself. The decision was announced by Quinn at a presser after Washington's shocking 22-44 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.(AP)
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.(AP)

"When something's not working, we shift from the question of why isn't it working to what do we need to do to get it right?" Quinn said, explaining the decision.

"Right now, that'll call for some change," he continued. "I'll take over the role as the defensive coordinator and all that entails. Joe (Whitt)'s been my right-hand man for years and took the news like a pro he is."

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Bad news for Joe Whitt, HC Dan Quinn makes huge Commanders play-calling decision
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On