Bad news for Joe Whitt, HC Dan Quinn makes huge Commanders play-calling decision

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced Monday that he has decided to demote defensive coordinator Joe Whitt and take over the defensive play-calling duties himself. The decision was announced by Quinn at a presser after Washington's shocking 22-44 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.(AP)

"When something's not working, we shift from the question of why isn't it working to what do we need to do to get it right?" Quinn said, explaining the decision.

"Right now, that'll call for some change," he continued. "I'll take over the role as the defensive coordinator and all that entails. Joe (Whitt)'s been my right-hand man for years and took the news like a pro he is."

