Balanced-scoring Storm send Lynx to first loss of season

Nneka Ogwumike's 21 points led a double-figure scoring effort from all five Seattle starters, and the Storm handed the visiting Minnesota Lynx their first loss of the season, 94-84 on Wednesday.

With Minnesota falling to 9-1, the New York Liberty are the last unbeaten team in the WNBA.

Seattle has won three consecutive games after losing three straight.

Seattle got 20 points and nine assists from Erica Wheeler, 18 points and six assists from Skylar Diggins, 13 points and eight rebounds from Ezi Magbegor, and 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Gabby Williams.

Ogwumike pulled down a game-high 10 boards, helping the Storm win the rebounding battle 34-26.

Napheesa Collier finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Minnesota. Kayla McBride added 19 points and six assists, and Alanna Smith had 14 points and six rebounds. Bridget Carleton finished with 11 points.

Seattle scored the last nine points of the game after McBride's 3-pointer sliced the Lynx's deficit to 85-84 with 1:07 left.

Wheeler had seven points in the last 46.8 seconds, hitting a 3-pointer and then two free throws that put the Storm ahead 90-84 with 25 seconds left.

Her jump shot while being fouled with 5.8 seconds left increased the gap to 93-84.

McBride, whistled for the foul, was given a technical foul after the play. Diggins sank the technical free throw for the final margin.

Minnesota missed two shots and committed a turnover in the last minute.

A Collier fadeaway shot with 29.6 seconds left in the second quarter put the Lynx ahead 49-48 entering halftime.

Collier's shot was the start of a 13-1 run that gave Minnesota a 60-49 lead with 6:47 left in the third quarter.

Carleton made two 3-pointers and Collier had five points in that stretch.

The Storm produced 11 unanswered points to take a 64-62 lead with 1:02 left in the third quarter.

A 22-4 run that started in the third quarter gave Seattle a 75-66 lead with 8:07 left.

Minnesota responded with an 8-0 run that was capped by Collier's layup with 6:01 remaining, slicing the margin to 75-74.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.